Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.54. Approximately 200,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 231,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84.

Nabors Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

