National Bankshares Boosts Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$20.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PIF

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$272.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.699115 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.