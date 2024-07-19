National Bankshares Boosts Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$20.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.699115 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 109.33%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
