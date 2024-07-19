National Bankshares Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.54.

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

