Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $655.57.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $643.04 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

