NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NPCE opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $25,040.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,435,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,303,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,754 shares of company stock valued at $656,347. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

