New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $24.22

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $25.25. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 365,445 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 52.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 874,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

