New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.00

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.79), with a volume of 21404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.72).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £98.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.74.

New Star Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 20.34%. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

