NFT (NFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,928.78 or 1.00044193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00073205 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

