NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NMI worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 157,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,877. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

