Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NSC traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $228.98. 108,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

