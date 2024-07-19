Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)'s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 57,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 97,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$266.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

