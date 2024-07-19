Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. 410,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,343. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

