Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.14. Nucor has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 815.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

