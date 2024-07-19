Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Nufarm Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.