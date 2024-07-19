Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85. 29,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 45,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
