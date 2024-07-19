Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85. 29,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 45,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,282.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 453,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 421,031 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

