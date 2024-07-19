NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

