NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $279.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

