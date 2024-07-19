Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $63.13. 9,925,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

