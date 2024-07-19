OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.38

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 63694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

