Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,394,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,867,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,302,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,360,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLK remained flat at $26.08 on Friday. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,228. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

