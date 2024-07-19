Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) vs. Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Head to Head Survey

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.40 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.28 Olink Holding AB (publ) $170.89 million 18.98 -$31.60 million ($0.27) -96.59

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prenetics Global and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Olink Holding AB (publ) -19.72% -7.07% -6.05%

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Prenetics Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. Its products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and data analysis and bioinformatics services. In addition, the company offers Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) data processing software, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, perform data analysis including visualizations, and statistical modelling; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for Olink community to accelerate proteomics. It sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in Sweden, the United States, rest of the Americas, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.