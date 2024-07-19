OMG Network Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. OMG Network has a market cap of $39.84 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00042108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

