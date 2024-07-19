OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 4.3%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 10,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

About OneConnect Financial Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:OCFT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,324,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 3.40% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

