OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 4.3%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 10,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.61.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OneConnect Financial Technology
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.