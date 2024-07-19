ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,796. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

