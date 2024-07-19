ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of ONEOK worth $41,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 633,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,104. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.