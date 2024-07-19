Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

