Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 2868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

Orca Exploration Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$71.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.26.

About Orca Exploration Group

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.