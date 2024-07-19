ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

