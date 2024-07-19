Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 13,504 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 199,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WEC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.55. 1,519,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

