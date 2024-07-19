Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 8,973 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 992,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE D traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

