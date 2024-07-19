Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.23. 529,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

