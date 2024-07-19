Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 51,826 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CGUS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.