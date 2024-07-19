Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,441 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9,195.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.69. 2,130,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,458. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

