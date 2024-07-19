Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 1,253,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.