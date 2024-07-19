Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.57. 1,066,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

