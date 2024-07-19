Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.21. 918,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,688. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.