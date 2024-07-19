Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RTO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. 372,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,648. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

