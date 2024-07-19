Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after acquiring an additional 310,386 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.63. 3,385,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

