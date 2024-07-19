Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 116.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,406 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. 1,823,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.