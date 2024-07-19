Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,589. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

