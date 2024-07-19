Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,488,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ETN traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $311.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.17 and its 200-day moving average is $300.31.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

