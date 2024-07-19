Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 21,746 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. 3,511,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
