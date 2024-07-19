Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,381 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.14. 1,274,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,927. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

