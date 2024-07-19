Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Veralto Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 949,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.