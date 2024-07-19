Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,969 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

AerCap Trading Down 0.8 %

AerCap stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

