Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.98. 1,763,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,747. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.44. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

