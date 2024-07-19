Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

ORA stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

