PAAL AI One Day Volume Hits $7.16 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 77% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $289.60 million and $7.16 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.31283504 USD and is up 15.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,877,380.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

