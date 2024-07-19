Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 38,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $74.13.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

