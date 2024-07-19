Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,201,000 after purchasing an additional 530,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,193 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

